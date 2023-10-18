Knox County Dental Hosts Patient Appreciation Supper

Knox County Dental Patient Appreciation Supper – The Knox County Dental Office in Edina hosted a patient appreciation drive through meal pickup on Tuesday afternoon, October 10, 2023, in front of their North Main Street Office. Dr. Lisa Bosch and her staff served smoked pulled pork and chicken sandwiches with the baked beans, potato salad, coleslaw, and cake to the community. Patients were also treated to free raffle prize drawings and an assortment of swag during the event. Front Row/Left to Right: Aaron Golden, Debra Snyder, Amber Megee, Shelby VanSickel, Jazmyn Stull, Dr. Lisa Bosch. Back Row/ Left to Right: Liz Adams, Karie Holman, Kimber York, Samantha Parrish, and Joellyn Holman (inside the doorway). Photo by Echo Menges