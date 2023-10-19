Azen Jolly Timers 4-H Club Host October Meeting

By Club Reporter Halle Miller

The Azen Jolly Timers 4-H club held their monthly meeting on October 4, 2023 at the Scotland County Nursing Home Sun Room. There were 70 members, guests, and family members in attendance. President Zada Ketchum called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with the saying of the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. Roll call was then called by the members stating whether they prefer a haunted house, or a pumpkin patch.

Hannah Montgomery gave the Secretary’s report, followed by the treasurer’s report given by Clayton Probst. 4-H council representatives, Christopher Cowell and Hannah Montgomery discussed the last 4-H council meeting. Club leader Jenna Ketchum lead the discussion about the different 4-H social ideas, service ideas, and fundraising ideas. Members came to an agreement on having a hayride for the club’s November meeting on October 22, 2023 at the New Lake at 5:00 p.m. Members and guests were asked to bring a covered dish and lawn chairs. As a service project the club discussed replacing the flag tubes around the square.

With recent construction, and over all wear, the tubes have become nonexistent or damaged. The club agreed to help, but more information was needed on what/how to get the project done. Fundraising discussions included our annual Good Friday bake sale, with more details in the future.

New business included the new 4-H year starting October 1st. To register online go to https://4honline.com/#/ user/sign-in. At this website you can register members, parents, volunteers, leaders, and project leaders. ALL adult leaders and volunteers must sign-up and complete the background check to be covered by insurance at events. All registration must be completed by November 30, 2023.

Dues are $20 per member. Pay dues directly online, DO NOT PAY THE CLUB!!! The meeting ended with the recognition of old officers and installing the new officers. New officers include: President-Zada Ketchum, Vice President-Avery Cowell, Secretary-Kallee Kratzer, Treasurer-Clayton Probst, Reporter-Halle Miller, Song and Game Leaders- Kruz Ketchum and Rucker Ward, Council Reps-Hannah Montgomery and Christopher Cowell.

The meeting was adjourned shortly after at approximately 6:30 pm.

After the meeting was adjourned Clay White and Rhett Ketchum gave their demonstrations on How to Make a Glitter Jar, and How to Mill Flour. Kruz and Rucker followed up with inviting everyone outside for a game of Red Rover.