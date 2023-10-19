FBLA Attends Leadership Conference

Submitted by Kara Wolf

Five of our officers attended the fall leadership conference in Columbia October 12-13. They had a great time networking and learning how to be better leaders. The two day conference consisted of motivational speakers, break out sessions with over 500 members from the across the state and numerous activities that gave insight on how to prepare for college, lead our local chapter effectively and enhance their passion for the association.

Madison Bridgeman – President: The conference was very educational and motivating. We learned new things about ourselves. We have learned what we think makes a good leader and a bad leader. Attitude, and tone matter! You need to make eye contact to connect with your listeners. You need to have self awareness also, it’s very important. You cannot expect what you do not communicate. People are more likely to follow you if you have a why. Who you hang out with, reflects on you. This conference taught us how to be better leaders and how we define our success. These are skills we will continue to learn to help guide us to our success.

Evi Aeschliman- Secretary: This conference was really good for me because I got to meet and sit with many new people who have the same motivation as me. We learned how to improve speeches and learned about ourselves when it came to being a leader. I had a lot of self discovery and bonded with the other officers in FBLA