Health Career Day Attracts Area Students

Submitted by Billie D. Ryals

Sullivan County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) along with the Milan C-II High School hosted a Health Care Career Day on Friday, October 13, for eight area high school Juniors and Seniors. Approximately 130 students were in attendance from Milan; Newtown-Harris; Grundy; Princeton; Mercer; Putnam County; Linn County and Adair County R-1.

The purpose of the Health Care Career Day was to introduce the students to the various careers offered in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings.

Eighteen career professionals presented information about their chosen career, i.e., education needed; cost of education; and answered questions submitted from the students. Those professionals included: a Physician; Dentist; Pharmacist; Nurse Practitioner; RN/ Fight RN; LPN; CNA; Radiology Tech; Laboratory Tech; Health Information/ Medical Records; Business Office Biller/Receptionist; Information Technology; Accounting; Mental Health; Interpreter; and Occupational; Speech; and Physical Therapies. Scotland County Hospital partnered with SCMH by providing some of the professional presenters.

Following the presentation of the Healthcare Professionals, eight educational institutions (universities, vo-tech, and National Guard) all gave students information on the health care programs each institution offered, the application process; time to complete and estimated cost.

All involved felt it was a successful morning and motivated students to look into the variety of careers offered in the healthcare industry. The Milan High School Administrative Team is working with SCMH to plan for next year’s event.