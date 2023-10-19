Lady Rams Strong in District Play 

The second-seeded Schuyler County Lady Rams had a bye in the first round of the Class 1, District 6 tournament.

The Lady Rams face Linn County on Friday, October 13. Schuyler scored early and often. Maddy Fowler singled to lead off Schuyler County. Sidney Aeschliman walked. Fowler and Aeschliman both stole to advance. Fowler got the first Schuyler run on fly ball by Ava Akers. Bot Aeschliman and Akers scored on a single by Raina Small, and the Lady Rams led 3-0 after one.

In the second, Delaynei Ruths bunted her way to first, and Fowler bunted out, advancing Ruths. Aeschliman doubled, bringing Ruths home, and then stole third. Aeschliman stole home while Small was at bat, and Small then singled. Hannah Farris hit a grounder and reached base on an error, moving Small to third. Jayde Baker reached on an error, allowing Small and Farris to score, and after two innings, Schuyler County led 7-0.

The Lady Rams tacked on a run each in third, fourth and fifth innings to claim the 10-0 win.

Small led the batting with three hits, and she threw five inning from the mound, allowing four hits, striking out seven batters.

Next up for the Lady Rams was Green City. Two big innings made the difference for Schuyler in this semifinal round.

Trailing 2-0 in the fourth inning, Farris walked, followed by a walk by Baker. Florence Lusher hit a sacrifice bunt to advance the runners. Maddie Byrn walked to load the bases. Ruths walked, scoring Farris. Fowler struck out, and Aeschliman walked, bringing Baker home. Akers reached on a error, scoring Bryn and Ruths, and Aeschliman stole home to put the Lady Rams up 5-2.

In the fifth, Farris walked to lead off, and Baker sacrified. Lusher singled, putting runners on the corners Byrn doubled, scoring both. Ruths doubled Byrn home, then scored on a ground-out by Fowler, and Schuyler was up 9-2.

Akers was walked in in the sixth to give Schuyler County the 10-2 win. Small pitched seven innings, allowing five hits and two runs.

In the district championship game played Monday, Schuyler County took an early lead over Braymer/ Breckenridge after Akers got on base on error with two outs. Akers stole second, and scored on a single by Small.

The Lady Rams’ only other run would come in the third inning when Fowler stole home with two outs. Their season would end with a 13-2 loss.

For the season, the Lady Rams’ record was 10-16-1.