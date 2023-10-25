 Miss Clark County Competition To Be Held Saturday, November 11 

By Emily Bontrager

The Miss Clark County and Miss Northeast Scholarship Program will be held on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 p.m. This event will be held at the Edna Seyb Auditorium at the Clark County Middle School in Kahoka. The cost to enter the event is $5.00 and any veteran that attends will get in for free.

Young ladies will be competing for three Miss titles and three Teen titles this year. These titles are for young women ages 13 to 28. Each competitor must either be attending school in Missouri, be a Missouri resident, or have already completed college with a degree.

According to Director Heather Webster, the competition will consist of an interview, an on-stage question, an evening gown portion, a talent portion, and a fitness portion.

The interviews will take place prior to the competition with an eight-to-nine-minute interview. The interview will focus on the girls CSI or Community Service Initiative.

“Each girl individually picks something that is important to them as a community outreach type of program. If they win and continue, they can expand that program. It can be anything that the girls have interest in, and feel would be beneficial to the people in their community,” Webster explained.

The contestants are also asked about current events and personal questions during their interview.

Besides winning a crown and sash at this year’s competition, contestants will also receive scholarships.

“They will also get to compete in the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization and there they have the chance to win several thousand dollars’ worth of scholarships,” Webster said.

“They also get help with interview skills, speaking in front of a crowd and things like that. So, stuff that they can use throughout life and also going to college and things of that nature.”

Webster encourages young ladies to sign up for the event and to come experience something new that they may have never participated in before.

“The main thing is seeing the young women blossom into their own independence and the woman they can be in the future,” Webster said.

“It builds confidence, shows them things outside of our community and just gives them a lot of extra opportunities as far as moving forward through high school and through college.”

According to Director Webster, there is no deadline to sign up for the competition, but if a contestant wants all of their information included in the evening’s program, sign up needs to be completed by November 4.

The Miss Clark County Scholarship Program board members, Heather Webster, Audrey Bringer, and Shelby Moss would like to thank everyone for helping support the program over the years.

“Because of all of the wonderful sponsors we have in town, we are able to give one of the biggest scholarships in the whole state for our local pageants. I would like to give a big thank you to the businesses in and around Clark County that support us,” Webster said.

Forms to enter into the competition can be found on the Miss Clark County and Miss Northeast Scholarship Programs Facebook page and if you have any questions, you can message the page.

The Miss Clark County Scholarship Program is a great way for young ladies to earn scholarships. The program falls under the Miss Missouri Scholarship Organization and Miss America, which helps give life changing experiences to young ladies, building their confidence along the way. This year’s Miss Missouri Teen, Gracyn Rouse, will be attending the event on Saturday, November 11, so be sure to attend and to support this local scholarship program!