NEMO Family Health Clinic in Edina Completes Renovation Project, New Doctor Joins Team

By Echo Menges

The Northeast Missouri Health Council Clinic, NEMO Family Health in Edina, has undergone a dramatic remodeling project in 2023. Now that the building has been improved, a new doctor has joined the staff and services to area patients are expanding.

“We added educational space. We have a small group that will do diabetic and counseling education. Downstairs we have bigger meeting rooms where we will do community education events. Our Dietitian was just here touring, and they will also use that extra space for education,” said Family Nurse Practitioner Beth Schrage. “The other thing the Health Council was hoping to do is bring the mobile dental unit here at some point. Primarily what we see at the mobile dental unit is Medicaid kids. That’s primarily all we see at our Kirksville office, so we’re not really competing with Dr. Bosch.”

According to Schrage, the previous six patient exam rooms have expanded to eight, and office space for the new full-time on site doctor, Dr. Hannah Braungardt, has been added.

“We’re both here full-time. In the past, our Doctor was on site only three hours a month,” said Schrage. “She did her residency out of the University of Missouri and she’s very well trained. She’s very interested in women’s health.”

The remodeled clinic has opened opportunities for patients and staff alike.

“We’ve doubled our reception staff. We’ve doubled our nursing staff. We’ve more than doubled our building space,” said Schrage.

A native of Knox County, Schrage has been caring for the people of the area for 30 years. Schrage began her career in healthcare in August of 1993. She is excited to welcome Dr. Braungardt to Knox County, and sees some similarities in Dr. Braungardt’s passion for the rural community clinic.

“This is my first job, too, out of school. They hired me a year before I got out of school to keep me. No one ever heard of nurse practitioners at that time. Brian, my oldest son, was 18 months old when we moved back here from Columbia,” said Schrage, smiling. “The most fascinating thing is how many generations of families I’ve taken care of. I’ve taken care of babies and their great-grandparents. The community has changed a lot over those decades. Good things and not too good things. I feel like now, as a community, we can offer more.”

Dr. Braungardt officially began her medical career in Edina on August 18, 2023. She is excited to offer her services at the NEMO Family Health, and she wants to add to the list of opportunities for area patients.

“I would like to be able to do more procedures from all types of acute things including laceration repair with stitches, lesion removal, skin biopsy, wound management, women’s health, and prenatal management,” said Dr. Hannah Braungardt.

“She’s very interested in women’s health,” said Shcrage. “I want people to know that she can do wellness, long-term birth control and menopause.”

Dr. Braungardt is vested in the community and has made her home in Knox County.

“I live in Edina. I’m from the area. I’ve had a house here for five years. I lived in Columbia for three of them completing my residency,” said Dr. Braungardt. “My end goal was always to do rural medicine. With my husband being from Northeast Missouri, my plan was always to come back here. I grew up in a rural town, and I know that’s where I wanted to end up living. Rural medicine allows you to do more procedures which is fun and you get to know your patients more than in an urban environment, which makes medicine more real.”

Q&A Interview with Andy Grimm, NEMO Health Council CEO

Q: Why did the NEMO Health Council decide to improve the Edina clinic?

A: Edina and surrounding communities have been a focus of our programs for decades, and with the addition of Dr. Hannah Braungardt from the University of Missouri, this was a perfect time to expand and refresh our Edina location.

Q: When did the NEMO Health Council start planning the improvement project in Edina?

A: We actually began the planning for the Edina expansion in 2018. It was slowed somewhat by the early stages of COVID but then we were provided access to some COVID recovery funds to complete the expansion and remodel.

Q: How much money did the NEMO Health Council invest in the Edina clinic for this project?

A: The expansion/remodel was approximately $1.25 million dollars.

Q: Who are the contractors that worked on the project?

A: Sparks Constructors of Kirksville was the General Contractor.

Q: Why did the NEMO Health Council decide to bring in a full time doctor in Edina?

A: We want to reverse the trend seen in so many rural Missouri counties where medical services are diminishing and patients have to travel farther for quality healthcare. The best care is provided close to home, by providers you know and trust, and it is affordable for everyone, regardless of how you pay. NMHC sees everyone……those with Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial Plans and those without any coverage at all by offering a sliding fee scale. Adding another full-time provider to the Edina clinic will allow us to serve many more of our neighbors with high quality, timely care, including same day appointments.

Q: What services are available, and newly available at the Edina Clinic?

A: We are very pleased with the addition of Dr. Hannah Braungardt to the Edina practice. Dr. Braungardt recently completed her Family Practice/Primary Care Residency training at the University of Missouri and she is well-prepared to serve patients of all ages. Dr. Braungardt resides full-time in Knox County with her husband. Dr. Braungardt joins Beth Schrage, Family Health Nurse Practitioner, who has been serving patients in the Edina Clinic for 30 years.

Q: Are more things coming? Does the NEMO Health Council plan to add more services or features to the Edina clinic? And, if so, when?

A: With the additional new space in the Edina Clinic, Northeast Missouri Health Council will expand the Diabetes and Nutrition Services available in Edina. Coming within the next 30 days will be one-on-one diabetes and nutritional counseling with our team of Certified Diabetic Counselors and our Registered Dietitians. Soon group programming for NMHC patients, and the public, will be provided in the lower/new portion of the building.

Q: Is there anything I have not asked about you think the people of Knox County need to know about the Edina clinic, or the improvement project, you would like to add?

A: I would just add that any patients without commercial pharmacy coverage are eligible for our 340B discount drug program through our many partner pharmacies.