NRA Gives Grant to Sullivan County Shooting Sports Program

The NRA Foundation Awards $ 8293.00 to the Sullivan County 4-H Shooting Sports Program

(Green City, MO) THE NRA Foundation has awarded the Sullivan County 4-H Shooting Sports Program a grant totaling $8293.00 to fund an Atlas AT-250 Wobble Base trap thrower, Atlas AT-250 Wheel Cart, Atlas 110 power converter 110 amp, challenge targets, rim fire dueling tree, reactive rim fire animal targets, shooting glasses, earplugs and funds to build a portable metal shooting rack for steel targets. “We are very excited about enhancing our 4-H Shooting Sports program” said Penny Bronk and Tim Lewis 4-H Shooting Sports instructors and pleased that the NRA is making an investment in our community.”

The Sullivan County 4-H shooting sports program encompasses a variety of shooting projects. We have available: archery: this includes compound and recurve shooting. We shoot paper targets and range in distances from 10 to 20 yards. We also have FITA Target, that will shoot up to 66 yards. There are also several 3D targets available

Shotgun: This involves shooting at clay targets. We have a trap thrower for the shotgun shooters.

Western Heritage, Cowboy shooting: This is a fun project that not only involves shooting but, includes learning the history of the west from 1860-1900. The shooting involves shooting 2 pistols, rifle and shotgun.

This shooting is done for speed and accuracy. There is also a clothing portion. This involves picking an alias for yourself and creating a character to fit who you would want to be in the west. Some of the characters we have had included ranch hands, barkeeper, baseball player, cattle rustler, banker, Pinkerton man, just to name a few. There is knowledge involved in the western attire along with a good story. Through the book we have for the project, there is a third part to the project. There is a test with questions involving identification of fire arms, general safety questions, and historical facts located in our book.

The NRA grant we received has been a great addition to our shooting sports program. The kids are having more fun. This has boosted their competitive spirit, along with enhancing their marksmanship skills. We are hoping to expand even more by recruiting more kids to become responsible gun enthusiasts with safety as the top priority in our program.

With this project there are no qualifications to be able to go to the national or state shoot. If you have any questions about any of the shooting sports projects you can call: Penny Bronk 660-292-1957 or Tim Lewis 660-412-2586

