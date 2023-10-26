Ribbon Cutting at Sayre & Associates

Submitted by Brittani Maulsby

MILAN, MO-The Milan Chamber of Commerce (MCC) conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony & joined Sayre & Associates to celebrate their 45th anniversary in Milan on October 19, 2023. Sayre & Associates was established in 1978 by John T. Sayre and is located at 205 East 2nd Street in Milan.

“Since its establishment, Sayre & Associates has been a staple in our community, serving not only Milan but Sullivan and surrounding counties and is a wonderful asset to our community and Chamber family,” said Brittani Maulsby, MCC President. “We are honored to celebrate a generational 45th anniversary and look forward to working with them and all MCC Business Members for years to come.”

“John passed away in May 2022 and I am so proud that our daughter, Susan Proffitt, has continued the family business”, said Janet Sayre.