Clark County Esports: Local Competitive Gaming

By Emily Bontrager

The Clark County Esports is rounding out their fall season this year and gearing up for their spring competition. Students at the Clark County High School compete against other high schools in competitive gaming to showcase their talents through the gaming world.

During the Esports competitions, competitors play certain video games like League of Legends, Overwatch, Valorant, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros and many others.

Ms. Catherine Smith coaches the Indians Gaming team, and she is starting her second year of teaching at the high school. Ms. Smith teaches Chemistry, Science, and Forensics.

“I have always enjoyed video games, but when I was in school in 2017, I had never heard of that before. It was before the Overwatch League or anything like that. I had no idea it was a thing a school could sponsor, and I just thought that was very cool,” Ms. Smith said.

As she was interviewing for the job as a teacher at the high school, she was also asked if she might be interested in coaching the Esports team. Ms. Smith thought it sounded like fun and she is going on her second year of coaching the team.

“It is just competitive gaming essentially. The focus on it is hard teamwork,” Ms. Smith explained.

Each semester, the Indians Gaming team competes against other schools. The fall semester typically runs from early September until the end of October. The spring semester usually starts at the end of January and stops at the end of March. The team plays certain games together as a team or as individuals.

“We are playing Smash solos, so that one is less teamwork because you are competing individually against other players and other schools. That one is all just yourself and how good you are at the game and how much practice are you willing to put into it,” Ms. Smith said.

“For Overwatch though, it is a team based competitive game.”

In Overwatch, there are different game modes you can play. For example, one mode would be that the team must capture areas and hold them for a certain amount of time to gain points.

Each team member can also play a different role on the team as well. Some roles focus on leading the team, others focus on damaging the other team, and some roles help support other teammates.

“Depending on what role the person is playing, you have to have a completely different mindset for other roles,” Ms. Smith explained.

Currently, the team has eight active members for the fall team. Ms. Smith is hoping more students will join in the future so they can have a varsity and junior varsity team for the spring. There are no requirements to join the team, but students must be committed to gaming for a semester.

The students play on PC computers at the school and stream their matches online.

“We have very high-end gaming PC’s and they run the games pretty well. The school also has very good internet and honestly, I can’t think of a better setup than we have. It works perfectly for our needs,” Ms. Smith said.

The team tries to practice on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays during each semester. The matches are typically on Mondays at 4:00 p.m. for Smash and Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. for Overwatch.

The Esports program goes through the Missouri Scholastic Esports Federation (MOSEF). Schools from across Missouri are registered with MOSEF and the schools are split into regions. The Clark County team competes against schools in the area and in the small school division that MOSEF has. The group also has competed in other tournaments, which Ms. Smith is hoping to enter in some events in the spring.

“Last year we went to one that was sponsored by Between the Lines. We competed at Lindenwood, so we traveled there,” Ms. Smith said.

Ms. Smith enjoys playing the games herself and encourages other kids to join the Esports team because not only can it be a fun time, but it can open up doors for careers in the future.

“It can be a full career. There are really two ways to get into a career where you do Esports. You can either go the streaming route, so you are dedicated every day and you get into streaming and build your fanbase, or there is the college route,” Ms. Smith explained.

If you are a lover of video games or just curious about how they compete, check out the Indian Gaming team Twitch channel. People can search for indiansgamingccr1 on Twitch.tv to watch the Overwatch matches the team plays against other schools.

“It gets us out to a broader audience, and it gets them recognition, so if there are any college scouts they can tune in to our matches and kind of scout that way. It is important to do some kind of stream, so people know we are not just locked in a room playing video games,” Ms. Smith explained.

“It is a good time and a good thing to bond with the kids over too, because they all love video games.”