 Indians Top Palmyra 

The Clark County Indians survived disasters on their first three possessions in the opening round district game against Palmyra.

After forcing a Panther punt on the opening series, the first Clark County snap was low and recovered at seven yard line by Callan Wheeler, giving the Indians 25 yards to gain for a first down. Clark County punted, and Palmyra went three-and-out.

The Indians mounted a nice drive, getting deep into Panther territory before Colin Hunziker was stripped of the ball after a great reception and run. Palmyra took over from their own three yard line.

The Indian defense held when Palmyra tried to run on fourth and less than a yard, giving Clark County the ball at the Panther 13.

Another low snap put the Indians back at the 20- yard line, and they would end up turning the ball over on downs.

The Indians managed to turn things around in the second quarter when Konner Westercamp raced for a 28-yard touchdown. Hunziker extra-point kick was good, and the Indians took a 7-0 lead with 4:53 left in the half, and it stayed that way through halftime.

Clark County punted their first possession of the second half, and Palmyra fumbled on their first play. Camden Morss recovered the ball, and the Indians took over at the Palmyra 39 yard line.

Palmyra picked off a Wheeler pass in the end zone for a touchback.

Westercamp picked off a Panther pass four plays later, but the Indians would have to punt the possession away.

Palmyra fumbled again, with Clark County recovering at the Panther 14 yard line.

Wheeler scored the Indians’ second touchdown on a eight yard run. Hunziker’s kick made the score 14-0 with 2:59 left in the third quarter.

Palmrya had four more chances with the ball. The first two ended with punts. The next series ended with an interception by Brenna Fuller.

On Palmyra’s final series, a sack by Morss, and a penalty set up a third and 44 pass play that was tipped into the air by Drew Holsted and intercepted by Hunziker.

The Indians took a knee to claim the 14-0 win.