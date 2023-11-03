KC Eagles Advance In District Football With Win Over Paris

By David Sharp

Knox County (2-8) rallied from an early 16 point deficit for a 50-36 victory over Paris (2-8) in Class 1, District 8 football action at Knox County. Robert Dooley scored five touchdowns, including a 16 yard reception from Collin Hayes in the fourth quarter.

Collin Hayes ran for the first Eagle touchdown and passed for three more. Alious Hunolt led a strong Knox County defensive line performance with multiple tackles for loss.

Sophomore quarterback Luke Ensor fired a 45 yard touchdown pass to Reid Ragsdale on the game’s first play from scrimmage. The two point pass made the score 8-0 in favor of the Coyotes ten seconds into the contest.

Paris forced a Knox County punt on the ensuing possession. Gatlin Fountain raced through the Eagle defense for a 67 yard touchdown pass with 5:45 remaining in the first quarter. The successful two point pass gave Paris a 16-0 lead.

The Eagle defense forced a Coyote punt. Knox County’s first quarter woes continued when Reid Ragsdale recovered a fumble on the Paris 18 yard line. Knox County got the ball back after the second Coyote score and drove 40 yards for a touchdown.

Collin Hayes ran two yards to paydirt with 3:19 showing on the first quarter clock. The two point run pulled Knox County back within a 16-8 deficit. Knox County’s defense may have played their best game of the season.

Grayson Miller recorded a tackle for loss, contributing to Paris turning the ball over on downs. The Coyotes forced a punt. Paris took a 16-8 lead to the second quarter. Alious Hunolt turned in one of many tackles for loss, keying another defensive stop on downs.

Robert Dooley capped a short field drive with a four yard touchdown run at the 7:54 mark of period two. The two point pass failed, leaving the Coyotes holding a 16-14 lead.

Knox County got another defensive stop on downs. Robert Dooley cashed in the possession with a 19 yard touchdown run with 5:51 showing on the clock. The successful two point run gave Knox County their first lead of the game at 22-16.

Paris took over on their 22 yard line. Gatlin Fountain capped the 58 yard drive with a seven yard touchdown run with 2:16 showing on the second quarter clock. The two point pass put the Coyotes back on top of a 24-22 tally.

The Eagles scored in the final two minutes of the first half. Robert Dooley caught a 19 yard pass from Collin Hayes for a 30-24 lead with 1:03 to play until intermission. Cooper Clair picked off a pass late in the first half.

Knox County ran off the remaining time for a 30- 24 halftime lead. Knox County had five more total yards from scrimmage in a closely played first half. The Eagles were plus one in turnovers and held a solid lead in first downs at the half.

Paris got a defensive stop, forcing a KCHS punt on the second half’s opening possession. Alious Hunolt recorded a four yard tackle for loss, leading to Paris turning the ball over on downs.

Knox County drove from their 13 yard line. Cooper Clair hauled in a 35 yard touchdown pass with 1:21 to play in third quarter for a 36-24 advantage. The Eagles took their 12 point lead to the final quarter.

Aron McCain caught a 15 yard touchdown pass from Luke Ensor at the 10:28 mark of the fourth quarter. The two point conversion failed leaving Paris trailing by a 36-30 margin.

Knox County pressured the young Coyote quarterback in the second half. Scooter Griffith recorded a quarterback sack. Reice Miller turned in a 59 yard kick return in the second half.

That run gave Knox County a short field, capped by a 16 yard Robert Dooley pass reception from Collin Hayes with 8:43 to play in the game. The two point run put Knox County up 44-30.

Paris took over on their 15 yard line. Knox County’s defense stepped up with penetration and pressure. Alious Hunolt pressured the quarterback. Grayson Miller recorded a tackle for loss.

The resulting defensive stop gave Knox County the chance for a decisive scoring drive. The Eagles took time off the clock and scored on a four yard Robert Dooley run with 2:36 to play in the game.

Knox County led 50-30. Paris answered with an 18 yard touchdown pass from Luke Ensor to Brady Shivers with 1:36 to play in the game. The two point run failed, leaving the score at 50-36

Paris finished with 20 carries for 167 yards. Gatlin Fountain was 13-148 yards rushing with two scores. Luke Ensor had a solid night passing. Ensor was 18- 34 passing for 255 yards and three touchdowns with an interception against.

Eight different Coyotes had pass receptions. Paris finished with 15 first downs unofficially. The Coyotes had six penalties for 55 yards. Reid Ragsdale had a first half fumble recovery.

Knox County completed their second win of the season with 21 first downs unofficially. Robert Dooley was 18-92 yards rushing with four scores. Collin Hayes was 17-58 rushing with a touchdown. Knox County had 36 carries for 151 yards as a team.

Collin Hayes was 14-22 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Robert Dooley had two incomplete passing attempts. Cooper Clair caught seven balls for 81 yards and a touchdown. Robert Dooley was 5-82 yards receiving with a touchdown catch.

The Eagles had six penalties for 55 yards. Collin Hayes had two fumble recoveries. Cooper Clair had a pass interception. Knox County’s best players led a refuse to lose effort against an athletic opponent.

Knox County will take on state ranked Schuyler County (7-2) in District 8 action on November 3, 2023 at Schuyler County. The top seeded Rams had a bye last week. Connor Smith is currently the third ranked passer in 8 man football. Elliott Sevits is the fourth leading rusher in 8-man football.

North Shelby will host Princeton in the remaining District 8 game in Week 11. “I felt like we came out a little bit flat,” Knox County coach Bruce Vannoy said. “They rallied back. We fought our way back in the game and were able to take a lead before halftime.”

“That was a huge point of emphasis. We knew we were going to get the ball first in the third quarter. We felt like we were starting to take control of the line of scrimmage in the second half,” Bruce Vannoy said.

“We were able to get some runs. Our backs made plays. Robert Dooley made a run on fourth down. That might have been one of the better runs I have seen in a long time. That was just him wanting it more. That was a senior not ready to be done playing yet.”