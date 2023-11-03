Mokane District Cross Country Results

By David Sharp

Paris took first place in the Class 1 girls team standings at the October 28, 2023 Class 1, District Cross Country Meet hosted by South Callaway HS at Mokane, Mo. The Coyotes finished second to Vienna in the boys final standings. Salisbury took third in the boys standings.

According to the MSHSAA Cross County Manual, the top three teams in each district qualify for the state Cross Country Meet. The top 30 individual finishers in each Gender and enrollment classification, including automatic team qualifiers qualify for the state meet as individuals.

Paris Sophomore Landon Chapman finished the 5000 meter course in 17:51.44 seconds for the individual Class 1 boys gold medal. Brashear freshman Levi Clark placed 14th with a time of 19:23.42 seconds. Tiger junior Jacob Snyder placed 19th in the Class 1 boys race with a time of 19:40.41.

Knox County freshman Grayson Miller became the first Eagle to qualify for the November 3, 2023 State Cross Country Championships. Miller finished 20th overall in 19:40.93 seconds.

Knox County freshman Anthony Bruegenhemke placed 94th with a time of 28:16.28 seconds.

Schuyler County sophomore Asher Applegate qualified 28th overall in boys Class 1, District 3 with a time of 19:59.03 seconds. Ram junior Gabriel Kimbrell finished 45th overall in 21:26.70 seconds.

Calvary Lutheran junior Sonya Brunner won the Class 1, District 3 girls gold medal with a time of 21:03.27 seconds. Paris had three runners finish in the top five, led by sophomore Mairyn Kinnaman who finished third in 21:46.47 seconds.

Schuyler County junior Haylee Gordon qualified 28th in Class 1, District 3 with a time of 25:23.55 seconds.

Lady Ram junior Rylynn Crabtree placed 58th in 30:21.11 seconds. Senior Angelica Collese placed 62nd for Schuyler County in 32.21.68 seconds.

Elsberry won the Class 2, District 3 team championship at Mokane with a 55 point total. South Shelby qualified as a team finishing third in the final boys team standings with a score of 88. Clark County was seventh with 197 points.

Calvary Lutheran senior Jaxson Jobe won the Class 2 boys gold medal in 17:23.88 seconds. Clark County sophomore Mason McDaniel qualified fourth with a time of 18:03.02 seconds.

Noah Wilt qualified fifth for South Shelby in 18:10.74 seconds. Clark County junior Kindric Hurt qualified ninth in 18:24.95 seconds. South Shelby sophomore Cooper Seaton qualified 14th in the Class 2 boys individual standings with a time of 18:36.54 seconds.

Schyler Mason qualified 21st for South Shelby in 18:59.66 seconds. Junior Titus Moore qualified 28 for South Shelby in 19:04.66 seconds. Cardinal freshman Beau Mason placed 31st overall in 19:24.52 seconds.

Highland sophomore Nathan Caudill was the highest listed Cougar finisher. Caudill placed 69th overall in 21:20.01 seconds.

Brentwood sophomore Kensington Curd won the Class 2, District 3 gold medal with a run of 19:29.01 seconds. Herrmann, Monroe City and Brentwood HS were the top three in the Class 2 girls final team standings.

South Shelby junior Abigail Osborn qualified fifth for the Lady Birds with a time of 22:22.26 seconds. Highland senior Kaycie Stahl qualified 17th with a time of 23:23.70 seconds.

Clark County junior Trinity Little qualified 28th overall with a time of 24:03.48 seconds. Lady Indian senior Mia Johnson placed 51st overall with a time of 26:27.96 seconds.

Clark County finished tenth in the final team standings with 234 team points.