 Three Cross Country Runners Advance To State Meet 

Three Clark County Cross Country runners punched their ticket to the Class 2 State Cross Country meeting, to be held next Saturday, November 4, at Gans Creek Course in Columbia.

The Indian runners competed in the Class 2 District 3 meet at South Callaway on Saturday, October 28. The top 30 individual runners advance to the state meet, as well as the top four teams.

Trinity Little was lone Lady Indian qualifier. Her time of 24:03.48 put her in 28th place.

Qualifying for the Indians were Mason McDaniel and Kindric Hurt. McDaniel placed fourth, with a time of 18:03.02. Hurt was ninth, finishing in 18:24.95.

Ladies results were:

Mia Johnson, 51st, 26:27.96

Tianna Little, 57th, 27:01.71

Lundyn Neves, 77th, 30:24.99

Natalie Filz, 80th, 32:23.82

Boys Results:

Quinton Roach, 37th, 19:47.49

Harrison Parker, 68th, 21:16.96

Brayden Clark, 92nd, 2241.19

Breckin Webster, 98th, 23:49.58

Brayden Thompson, 112th, 29:45.05