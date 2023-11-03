Tigers Kick Off Class 1, District 4 Tournament With a Win Over Gallatin

October 27, 2023 | Memphis, MO

By: Weston Smith

It was the battle of the 8 and 9 seeds to start the Class 1, District 4 tournament on Friday night. Both the Scotland County Tigers and Gallatin Bulldogs were coming into the matchup with a regular season record of (2-7).

The Tigers and Bulldogs traded punches in the first half. Both teams put up 6 points in the first quarter. The matchup stayed a close one through the 2nd quarter, with each team adding another 6 points to their total. Sending the contest to halftime with a score of Scotland County 14, Gallatin 14. The Tigers took the lead in the 3rd quarter. Building a 14 point lead, before a Gallatin score would narrow the gap with seconds remaining. The Tigers put up 2 touchdowns in the period to go ahead by a score of Scotland County 28, Gallatin 22.

Scotland County would extend their lead again with just under 6 minutes remaining in the game. Their 2 point conversion was unsuccessful, and gave them a lead of 34-22. The Bulldogs would counter with a 22 yard touchdown pass and 2 point conversion that narrowed the lead to Scotland County 34, Gallatin 30 with 4 minutes remaining in the game.

The Tigers offense was able to eat up most of the clock on their next drive. Faced with a 4th and 15 from their own 35 yard line, and 31.3 seconds remaining, Scotland County decided to punt. A blocked punt by the Bulldogs would give their sideline some hope. The Gallatin offense was faced with a 1st and 10 from the Scotland County 23 yard line. Gallatin would complete a 9 yard pass followed by their final timeout. The Bulldogs, on 2nd and 1 from the Scotland County 14 yard line, with no timeouts and 8.3 seconds remaining would get one more shot. The Bulldogs dialed up a pass. Scotland County was able to bring pressure, and force the quarterback to scramble left. He was able to make 2 players miss and cut back to the right, turning the final play of the game into a race to the right pylon. A white jersey with a red 7 on the back, starting on the 12 yard line. Beau Triplett in the front edge of the endzone. Both players mid-field. Triplett was able to close the gap, and win the race to the pylon. Pushing the Bulldog quarterback out of bounds on the 1 yard line as time expired.

Who would have expected anything less from Triplett? The Class 1, District 4 contest had turned into the Beau show long before the final play of the game. Triplett recorded all 5 touchdowns for the Tigers. He carried the football 36 times for 202 yards. He also led the team in tackles with 8.

Levi Stott added 3 carries for 43 yards, and Elias Hatfield ran 13 times for a total of 64 yards. Payton Frederick added 7 tackles on defense.

Scotland County will advance to take on the Milan Wildcats on Friday, November 3rd @ 7:00 PM.