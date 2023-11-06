Local Farmer Directs America’s Farmers Grow Donation to Senior Center

Submitted by Rebecca Bennett

Milan, MO – Local farmers Nick and Ashlee Taylor recently directed a $5,000 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to Sullivan County Multi Purpose Senior Center. Sullivan County Multi Purpose Senior Center will use the funds to help to provide health and wellness by providing nutritious meals to residents of Sullivan County. Funding will also include materials for nutrition education.

This is an amazing act of generosity and community service to aid in serving the older adults in our community. This gift will directly impact our county. It is in the true spirit of giving and we are blessed to have such caring individuals who have helped to foster our mission. The Taylor family has enabled hundreds of meals to be provided to those who otherwise might not be able to afford them, and for that, we are extremely grateful.” said, Rebecca Bennett, Sullivan County Multi-Purpose Senior Center, Administrator.

Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded nearly $65 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthiest causes.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $5,000 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

“Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president.

To learn more about how America’s Farmers are making an impact, visit www. AmericasFarmers.com.

About Bayer Fund Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.

• America’s Farmers Grow Communities, a Bayer Fund program, partners with farmers to provide grants to local nonprofits to help their communities.

• Through the program, farmers enroll for the chance to direct a $5,000 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization of their choice.

• The America’s Farmers programs have given nearly $65 million to rural America since 2010.