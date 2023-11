Haylee Gordon and Asher Applegate each qualified for the Missouri State Cross Country meet with their performances at the Class 1 District meet at Mokane on Saturday.

Gordon placed 38th, with a time of 25:23.55, and Applegate’s time of 19:59.03 also put him in 28th place.

The top 30 individual advance to state.

Photos by Will Johnson, Gasconade County Republican for NEMOnews Media Group.