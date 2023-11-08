Know the Rules About CWD Testing in Missouri for Opening Weekend of Deer Rifle Season

By Echo Menges

While Knox County remains inside the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Zone, opening weekend deer hunters are no longer required to have their harvest tested for CWD by the Missouri Department of Conservation – like in past years. Hunters who harvest from within Knox County are welcome to have their deer tested at another testing site. Also, all Share the Harvest donations of deer harvested in Knox County will have to go to a testing processor.

The following information was provided by the MDC so local hunters can be in-the-know about this year’s requirements for counties within the CWD Management Zone.

CWD Information from the Missouri Department of Conservation

If you harvest a deer from designated counties in the CWD Management Zone (see map) during Nov. 11-12, 2023, you must take your deer — or just the head — on the day of harvest to one of the following CWD sampling stations listed below. Hunters are reminded to follow carcass transportation regulations when traveling to CWD sampling stations.

Sampling stations are open from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The counties for mandatory sampling are Adair, Barry, Barton, Bollinger, Caldwell, Carroll, Cedar, Chariton, Clay, Clinton, Crawford, Dallas, Franklin, Gasconade, Grundy, Hickory, Jasper, Jefferson, Linn, Livingston, Macon, Madison, Montgomery, Oregon, Perry, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Ray, Ripley, Schuyler, St. Clair, St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Stone, Sullivan, Taney, Vernon, and Washington.

Special regulations apply in Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone counties:

Carcass movement restrictions

Mandatory sampling for deer harvested Nov. 11–12 in 39 of the 52 CWD Management Zone counties

Prohibition on the use of feed and minerals

Chronic Wasting Disease

Information Chronic wasting disease (CWD) is a fatal illness that affects deer, elk, and other members of the deer family. CWD threatens Missouri’s deer herd, hunting traditions, and many businesses supported by hunting. Special regulations were put in place within the CWD Management Zone to minimize the negative effects of the disease over time.

Carcass Movement Restrictions

Deer Harvested in the CWD Management Zone

Deer harvested in the CWD Management Zone must be reported through Telecheck before any parts are transported out of the county of harvest.

Whole carcasses of deer (and parts that include the brain or spinal column) harvested in the CWD Management Zone (see map) may not be transported out of the county of harvest, except that:

Deer carcasses may be delivered to a licensed meat processor within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest.

Deer heads may be delivered to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest.

Deer heads may be delivered to an MDC-approved CWD sampling location within 48 hours of leaving the county of harvest. Note: On Nov. 11–12, heads must be taken on the day of harvest to a mandatory CWD sampling station listed on pages 8–12.

The following parts can be transported out of the county of harvest without restriction:

Meat that is cut and wrapped or that has been boned out

Quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached

Hides from which all excess tissue has been removed

Antlers or antlers attached to skull plates or skulls cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue

Finished taxidermy products

Deer Species Harvested Outside of Missouri

For caribou, deer, elk, or moose harvested out of state, only the following parts may be brought into Missouri: meat that is cut and wrapped or that has been boned out, quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, hides from which all excess tissue has been removed, antlers, antlers attached to skull plates or skulls cleaned of all muscle and brain tissue, upper canine teeth, and finished taxidermy products. Additionally, the head with the cape and not more than 6 inches of neck attached may be brought into Missouri only if taken to a licensed taxidermist within 48 hours of entry.

Prohibition of Feed and Minerals

Grain, salt products, minerals, and other consumable products used to attract deer are prohibited year-round within CWD Management Zone counties (see map).

The following exceptions are allowed:

Feed placed within 100 feet of any residence or occupied building

Feed placed in a manner that excludes access by deer

Feed and minerals used solely for normal agricultural, forest management, or wildlife food-plot production practices

Feed placed as part of a feral swine or CWD management effort authorized by the Conservation Department

Mandatory Sampling

During Nov. 11–12, hunters who harvest a deer in designated CWD Management Zone counties (see map) must take the deer (or its head) on the day of harvest to a mandatory CWD sampling station.

Tips for visiting mandatory sampling stations:

Field dress and Telecheck your deer before arrival. You can bring the carcass or just the head. It is OK to remove the cape before you get to the sampling station.

The person who harvested the deer must be present.

Be prepared to provide your Telecheck ID.

If using a paper permit, have it detached from the deer for easy access. If using the MO Hunting app, have your permit and Telecheck information readily available.

Position the deer in your vehicle with the head and neck accessible.

Be prepared to point to the harvest location on a map or provide the township, range, and section where the deer was harvested.

Voluntary CWD Sampling

Opportunities for free CWD testing are available throughout the entire deer season regardless of the county of harvest. MDC encourages hunters that harvest deer in CWD Management Zone counties to have their deer tested for CWD. For more information, visit mdc.mo.gov/cwd or call your local MDC office.

CWD Test Results

To Get Your CWD Test Results 1. Go to mdc. mo.gov/cwdtestresults. 2. Enter your Telecheck ID or Conservation ID number.

Donating Deer to Share the Harvest

Deer harvested from CWD Management Zone counties (see map) may be donated to Share the Harvest only if they are tested for CWD and are taken to a processor participating in the Share the Harvest CWD Testing Program.