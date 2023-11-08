 Music News

Kathrynn Schmitz was selected as a Missouri All State Choir member for yer second year. All State members are chosen by a 4 step audition that started in September. She will perform with the All State Choir in January.

Congratulations to Quintin Roach, Jon Schmitz, Breckinridge Webster and Amos Phillips for being selected by audition and performing today with the NEMO All District Choir in Moberly, MO

Congratulations to Lana Boyd, Gavin Schuetz and Kathrynn Schmitz for being selected by audition and performing today with the All District Choir in Moberly, MO.

Photo courtesy Clark County R-1 High School Facebook page.