Locals Raise Over $2,000 for Lake ShowMe Disc Golf Course
By Travis and Jacqui Onken
In an effort to respect local players, the people and businesses that donated time, money and supplies, as well as the great lengths taken to install a Top 5 rated (at the time) course in Missouri, we started planning a fundraiser event.
On Saturday, October 14, we held a fundraiser disc golf tournament, while also running a GoFundMe for anyone who wanted to show support by donating. We are beyond grateful for all the support, and pleased to have raised a total of $2,065. Those funds were then given to Mayor Mike Ahland and the City Council members at the November second meeting for course maintenance.