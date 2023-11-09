Milan FFA Members Awarded National American FFA Degree

Submitted by Jarred Sayre

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year over 4,400 American Degrees were awarded.

Zack Banner, Blake Eitel, Michael Pipes, Brady Sayre, Marcos Lopez, and BobbiAnn Richardson, members of the Milan FFA chapter in Milan, MO were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 96th National FFA Convention & Expo on November 4, 2023.

Sponsored by Cargill, Case IH, Elanco Animal Health, and Syngenta, the award recognizes demonstrated ability and outstanding achievements in agricultural business, production, processing, or service programs.

To be eligible, FFA members must have earned at least $10,000 or earned at least $2,000 and worked at least 2,250 hrs outside of class time through a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program in which they own their own business, hold a professional position as an employee, or conduct research. Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement through completion of a long list of FFA and community activities. Less than one percent of FFA members achieve the American FFA Degree.

Each recipient of the American FFA Degree receives a gold American FFA Degree key and certificate after being recognized at the national convention.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 945,000 student members as part of 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.