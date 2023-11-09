Milan FFA Team Wins National Competition

Submitted by Jarred Sayre

The Milan C-2 School District is a National FFA champion team. The four-member team from Milan captured the FFA Knowledge Leadership Development Event on Tuesday, Oct. 31, during the 2023 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

The Milan C-2 team qualified for the national competition in the FFA knowledge category by securing first place at the Missouri FFA Convention held in April in Columbia. The team members, as identified by the Missouri FFA Association, are Lexus Fordyce, Gracie Simpson, Addison Sylvester, and Hayden Courtney, with Jarred Sayre serving as their advisor.

Each state had the opportunity to advance one team to the national FFA competition.

The Missouri FFA Association has reported that knowledge teams dedicate numerous hours to studying for the 100-question test that covers FFA history and details about the National FFA Organization.

This team completed a perfect season last spring, receiving first place at all competitions they attended. The group began with winning a few practice competitions in March. They continued to work and took first place at the Area III and Northeast District competitions. This qualified them for the Missouri State FFA Leadership Development Event in April, where they yet again took first. The team continued to prepare, study and take numerous tests to succeed at the National Competition this past week. Congratulations to the students for winning the 2023 National FFA Quiz Competition.