State Route 5 Reopens in Sullivan County

Submitted by Naomi Daugherty, MoDOT

ST. JOSEPH, MO – Three intersection improvement projects on Sullivan County Route 5, north of Milan, are now complete. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is administering a US DOT Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant for the construction of transportation improvements around the Roy Blunt Reservoir project. Contractors from Capital Paving and Construction, LLC., working with MoDOT, reopened Route 5 at the intersections of Route N and Mayapple Road today, Nov. 3. Improvements at the intersection of Route 5 and Mid-Lake Road were also completed today.

The Roy Blunt Reservoir Project (formerly known as the East Locust Creek Reservoir Project) is a cooperative effort between Sullivan County, North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) and Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS). The BUILD grant project, while separate, is dependent on the schedule and timeline of the reservoir project.

Below is a tentative schedule of remaining work to be completed in the following years:

2024: Intersection improvements at Route N/Y.

2024-2025: Construction of the three new bridges on Mid-Lake Road and one on Mayapple Road.

2025: Completion of ADD Alternative paving of Routes N, VV and potentially a portion of Mayapple Road (contingent on grant fund availability)