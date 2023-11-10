| logout
Lancaster United Methodist Celebrates 175 Years
Lancaster United Methodist church celebrated 175 years of continuous services to the community at the morning worship service on Sunday November 5, 2023. A large attendance of family, guests, former members and the Faith United Methodist church congregation from Kiksville enjoyed the service and the catered noon meal following. The church history notes the current structure was dedicated in 1914. A cake was also served that depicts the current church.