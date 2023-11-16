 Christmas On The Square Set for Dec. 9 

It is our pleasure to announce the 4th annual Christmas on the Square – Kahoka, MO. This annual event takes place on the Second Saturday of December every year on the town square from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. (December 9th, 2023) Businesses, families and friends alike put up lighted displays December through the first weekend of January for all to enjoy. Anybody is welcome to set up a lighted display by contacting DaKota Hopp at 660-341- 7470. Each lighted display will receive a display sign, courtesy of the committee for the community to enjoy.

Every year the committee sets a goal to add something new to the event. In years past it has been face painting, carriage rides and carolers. We decided to go big this year with our new feature: a lighted ATV/UTV parade! That’s right, get your candy ready kids because we have a show for you! The lighted parade will enter the square at approximately 5:30pm near Kahoka Meat and Processing (the corner of Main and Jefferson), float down Main Street and exit at the 4-way stop by Duers. Those interested in participating in the lighted parade should contact Adam Seabold at 131 Motorsports, 319-520-0026.

Also new this year are Kiddie Train Rides provided by the Ramsey Family and sponsored by Kahoka Lumber. After visiting with Santa, jump on the train on the west side of the square and go for a ride!

Royalty reigns every year at Christmas on the Square! 2020 we crowned the man himself, Gerry Denham. If you’re local and know Him, you know why we picked him for our first King! 2021 crowned Dan and Bev Oberman, 2022 brought royalty for Ed and Kathy Wilson. This year, the committee has selected yet another outstanding staple couple in the community, Wayne and Dixie Blum!

Fundraising Friends will again light the pathways with lanterns this year remembering those who have lost the battle, those who have won and those who continue to fight the ugly disease we call cancer. As darkness falls at Christmas on the Square, luminaries decorated with names of loved ones will light the sidewalks honoring their fights. Fundraising Friends is a group of local volunteers who have dedicated their time to fundraising for local families and organizations in support of their battle. Those interested in purchasing a $5.00 luminary for their loved one, may contact Diane Elam at 309-337-0939. Please mail payment with the name of honoree to 25232 County Road 172, Kahoka MO 63445.

This year we have nearly 30 vendors signed up to assist you with all of your shopping needs! They will be lined up around the square. Those interested in setting up a booth free of charge should contact Vanessa Gray at 319-795-4419.

The annual T-Shirt is also up for grabs! Please visit the Main Street Graphix website (mainstreetgraphix.net/shop) to place your order or call 660-727-3100. T-Shirts may be picked up at Main Street Graphix the week of December 4th- 8th. If you are not able to collect your shirt, please contact Vanessa Gray to pick it up after the event.

At 6:30 pm DJ Zach Nixon joins us for the Tree Lighting & Royalty Ceremony. Carolers will join us from First Baptist Church in Kahoka, with Pastor Dan from St. Paul UCC in Kahoka leading us in prayer.

Please join us in all of the Christmas fun – we look forward to all of the smiling faces and hearing the Christmas Spirit on the Square every year!

Schedule of Events:

Streets Closed (all four streets): 2:00pm

Carriage Rides 4:00-7:00 pm: West Parking lot of Exchange Bank, provided by the Bash Family & Friends

Vendors & Food Trucks Open 4:00-7:00 pm: Various locations around the Square

Visit with Santa 4:00-6:30 pm: East side of the Square in the Santa House

Free Hot Chocolate & Cookies 4:00 pm-7:00 pm: Center of the Square, provided by Tim Bertram Shelter Insurance and Amazing Grace Bible Church

Face Painting: 4:00-7:00 pm – Vigen Memorial Home, provided by Nolene and Friends

Lighted Parade – 5:30 pm Entering at the Southeast Corner of the Square

Train Rides 4:00 – 7:00 pm: Southwest Corner of the Square, provided by the Ramsey Family and sponsored by Kahoka Lumber

Live Nativity: 4:00 – 7:00 pm: Conjoined effort from St. Paul UCC & Peaksville Christian Church

Tree Lighting and Royalty Ceremony: 6:30 pm Band Stand

Ceremony Order

Opening prayer – Pastor Dan, St. Paul UCC

Caroling – Friends of Kahoka First Baptist

King & Queen of Christmas Announcement – Wayne & Dixie Blum

Tree Lighting & Closing