Small Business Administration Opens Temporary Office in Edina 

Low Interest Loans Available to Knox County Residents and Businesses Affected by Storm Damage

By Echo Menges

If you are a Knox County resident or business owner and have been affected by storm damage between July 29 and August 14, 2023, you likely qualify for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration. This is for the entire county, not just those effected by the Baring tornado.

This assistance is for individuals and businesses without insurance or are under insured. Very low interest loans are being made available with a fast turnaround.

Anyone curious about the SBA options are asked to meet with the SBA team in Edina to determine your qualifications. Those who do qualify are not required to participate, and will have up to six months to decide if they want to accept the assistance.

The temporary SBA office is located at the Edina First Christian Church, 412 East Lafayette Street. The Knox County SBA office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays excluding November 10 (Veteran’s Day observed).

The Knox County SBA office officially opened on Wednesday morning, November 8. The last day the SBA office will be operating in Knox County will be Thursday, November 16.

Knox County residents and business owners are encouraged to inquire about qualifications as deadlines have been set to be able to benefit from some programs.