Veterans Day Program Held at the Knox County R-1 School District

By Echo Menges

Local veterans were invited to a complimentary breakfast and program in their honor, which was hosted by the Knox County High School, Middle School, and Elementary School on Veterans Day.

The Veterans Day Program included opening remarks by Retired Lieutenant Colonel Keith Gudehus, and customary presentation of the flags by the Color Guard veterans from the Edina American Legion and Knox County Veterans of Foreign Wars.

This year, students from the Knox County Elementary School sang the song “For the Good of Many” to the veterans in attendance and student band members in grades eight through 12 performed the “Service Medley” playing the songs of each branch of the US Military. The flag folding ceremony was performed by members of the Knox County High School Student Council under the direction of local Army veteran Ed Anderson who also served as the keynote speaker during the program.

Students from the Knox County Eagle Nation News class put together a video presentation featuring students thanking veterans for their service to their country.

The program concluded with the traditional Mail Call. Each veteran in attendance received a letter from a Knox County student before the playing of “Taps” by John Clark and Elliot Bosch.

Look for a video of this year’s Veterans Day Program on the NEMOnews and Edina Sentinel Facebook pages.