Grant Awarded to Green City Historical Preservation

Submitted by Kristin Wood

Columbia, Missouri – The MFA Oil Foundation has awarded a grant to the Green City Historical Preservation to assist with renovation of Green City, MO gas station (windows and building supplies). The MFA Oil Foundation provides support to nonprofit organizations that are working to improve communities where MFA Oil has a significant concentration of members and employees. Since it was established in 1998, the MFA Oil Foundation has awarded more than three million dollars in grants.

MFA Oil Senior Director of Employee Engagement and Culture Tom May described the MFA Oil Foundation as “a program that allows our company to give support back to the rural communities that are the foundation of our business. The grants the Foundation awards help support many youth programs and organizations active in addressing and solving community problems and improving the quality of life.”