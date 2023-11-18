The Road to the Playoffs

by Ismeray Cruz

On Friday, November 10, 2023 the Milan Wildcats defeated the Scotland County Tigers by a score of 44-0 at the Pit. This was the second round of district play and with the win, the Wildcats were propelled to the semi-final round of play where they faced the Marceline Tigers at the Pit on Friday, November 10. The game ended with a Wildcat victory with a score of 26-21.

This week on November 17, the Cats will play for the District Championship at the Pit against the Penney High School Hornets.

The Marceline game was one for the books as the Cats had to scratch their way through a physical battle to secure their place in the District Championship game on Friday, November 17. This will be our first trip to the championship game since 2014.

After the game head coach Mark Cole told his team that this is the type of game they should expect as they continue through the playoffs. “That was an example of a great playoff football game where you aren’t going to run away with it, and we have to learn from the fact that it’s going to be a close game.”

In regards to the team, Cole commented, “We’re not real big, but we are tough physically and we are tough mentally. I think our commitment to the weight room, and our work and mental toughness put us in a position to get the win.”

There were a few standout plays in the game. Carlos Cotto had 26 carries for 237 yards, which yielded two touchdowns for the game. Also Hunter Reed connected on a 22-yard touchdown pass to Keaton Weter to add to the Wildcats score.

We talked to Weter about the game and also about the upcoming championship game. He explained that the crowd was a huge factor in the game. He said, “It was a lot of fun playing in front of a crowd that was that big and that loud.” He continued by saying that he looks forward to having home field advantage to play the District Championship and that it is very exciting to be playing the game on Friday night.

On Thursday, November 16, MHS will host a community pep rally and meal at the high school gym and commons starting at 6:00 pm. We hope to see you all there to cheer on the Wildcats as they prepare to play for the District Championship on Friday night.