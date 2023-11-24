CCR-1 Improves School Security

By Mike Scott

Clark County schools will be a little safer, thanks to a $150,000 safety grant from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

At their Thursday, November 9 meeting, the CCR-1 school board approved spending $143,716 on a security laminate, which, when applied, makes windows unbreakable.

“You can not break windows with this installed,” said Superintendent Dr. Ritchie Kracht.

The laminate will be applied to exterior doors with windows, entryways, commons areas, lower level windows and other locations.

The balance of the grant will be spent updating AEDs (Automatic External Defibrilators) in the district.

Kracht reported that attendance is down 27.34 students per day from last year.

“It’s a statewide problem,” he said. “Every district is dealing with it.”

Middle School teacher Bonnie Ekle presented the Technology Club report. The Tech Club has 8-9 members, but when combined with computer science students, over 50 students are involved.

“These kids,” Ekle said, “Some of them live and breathe ‘geek’.”

The club produces a broadcast program shown on screens in the Middle School commons. The broadcast include schedules, menus, birthdays, special features and student recognitions, and classroom art projects.

“I’m super proud of what they have done, said Ekle.

“The kids at lunch spend a lot of time watching it,” comment Jason Church.

In other business, the board:

•Discussed the CCC Fall Sportsmanship rankings.

•Kracht reported on MoDOT’s winter weather operations.

“They can’g get drivers because of the CDL requirements. It’s going to take longer to get the roads plowed. Their priorities are Highways 27 and 136, then the number roads like 81, followed by the letter roads.”

•Discussed school start times. The board took no action because all board member were not present. It will be discussed in December.

Kracht shared the results of the staff survey, which showed some staff members would be willing to supervise students in the buildings earlier-some for extra pay.

In a later interview, Kracht said, “IPLC is the biggest concern. The Pre-K and the Special Ed students have to be kept apart.”

“Every good idea has unintended consequences,” he added.

•The district approved the purchase of a trip bus at a cost of $146,896, which will be delivered in the spring.