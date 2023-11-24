No One Injured in Grain Truck Rollover West of Edina

November 16, 2023 – When an eastbound Dr. Dale Gregory of LaPlata came over a crest on Highway 6 on Thursday afternoon in his grain truck – he was confronted by a slow moving combine followed by a long line of cars. Gregory told The Edina Sentinel he moved to the left lane to avoid a collision but soon realized he would meet a big-rig head-on and chose to take the ditch instead. Gregory clipped a pickup truck before going off the right shoulder of the highway roughly two miles west of Edina. He said the pup trailer went deep into the ditch and tipped over taking the grain truck with it. Both loads of corn were spilled on the south side of the highway at the Democrat Fill intersection. Gregory was glad the driver of the pickup truck was okay after he crawled out of the wreckage. Knox County First Responders responded to the call. Highway 6 was down to one lane or completely closed between 4:00 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. before Lakeside Towing and Recovery removed the grain truck and pup. Photo by Echo Menges