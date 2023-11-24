Quilts for Victims of the Baring Tornado

DONATES QUILTS TO BARING RESIDENTS – The Sew N Go Quilt Guild of Memphis, Missouri, has been busy the last two months. After hearing of the Baring tornado on Aug 5, 2023, the charity committee decided that all residents that lost their homes would receive a quilt. The guild has always donated a quilt to those that have lost their home in a fire. We have never donated such a large quantity at one time.

On September 30, 2023, the committee hand-delivered twenty-eight (28) quilts. Mayor Tony Snelling was kind enough to give up his Saturday, so that all residents could be located. We would also like to thank community members that came forward with donations and sewing help. Special recognition to our long armers. Without them, our project would not have been completed so quickly.

The Sew N Go Quilt Guild is a community service organization that likes to help by doing what it does best –quilting! Submitted by Charity Committee members, Jane Martin and Lora Eggleston.