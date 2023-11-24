Reel Named To All-State Choir

Reel Named earns All-State Honors and Makes School History – Senior Agnes Reel made school history on November 4, 2023, when she earned a spot in the Missouri All-State Choir for the second year in a row. Only six singers from Knox County R-I have made the ensemble in the school history. None prior have made it both years. Her audition consisted of a solo performance, sight reading passages, naming key signatures, and performing a difficult choral piece in a blind audition. Out of approximately 75 altos, she earned a spot as one of the top four. She and Miss Blake will travel to the Lake of the Ozark’s in January where she will rehearse and perform with some of the best singers in the State of Missouri. Agnes is the daughter of Matt and Alex Reel of Edina. Submitted by Lisa Blake