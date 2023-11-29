Christmas Extravaganza Held in Edina

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Extravaganza attracted shoppers and families on Small Business Saturday, November 25, 2023.

Chamber businesses located in Edina participated in a “passport” promotion and offered special hours to attract area holiday shoppers early on.

The Knox County Community Center hosted the annual Gift Fair.

Chamber’s annual Soup Supper served a variety of homemade soups from various volunteers.

Knox County Dental hosted a reindeer food making station.

The Knox County Library opened up to hand out an assortment of new winter gloves to young readers.

Jared’s Jams hosted a hot chocolate bar during the event.

Keeping with tradition, Santa rode in on an Edina Volunteer Fire Department firetruck before lighting this year’s Magic Tree and heading into the courthouse to visit with local children.

The Knox County Promotional Council hosted cookie decorating tables in the courthouse and children decorated Christmas cookies after telling Santa what they want for Christmas.

This year’s Magic Tree lighting was a much talked about spectacle, which the City of Edina Work Crew pushed to get done ahead of Thanksgiving weekend and in time for the Extravaganza.

The Magic Tree is located on the west side of the courtyard adorned with thousands of colorful lights and accented by blinking balls.

This year’s festivities took place throughout Saturday culminating to an end around 7:00 p.m. – just as the first snowfall of the season began.