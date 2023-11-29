Indians Edge Tigers In Opener

Grayden Kleine and Harrison Parker combined for 39 points in Clark County’s come-from-behind win over Scotland County in Tuesday’s season opener.

The Indians got the first quarter edge, powered by eight points from Kleine to lead 12-11.

The Tigers outscored Clark County in the second quarter to lead 24-21 at the half.

Scotland extended their lead in the third quarter to 38-30.

The final quarter belonged to Clark County. Parker poured in a dozen of his game-high 21 points. Callan Wheeler added a three, and freshman Corrick Hunziker added to.

The thrill shot was Kleine’s buzzer-beating three pointer to lift the Indians to a 52-51 win.

“I was really proud of the way these guys battled last night and finished the game. We had some missed opportunities early in the game but found a way to make big plays at the end. I thought we showed great poise and toughness in the 4th quarter by limiting turnovers and making big shots that ultimately put our team in a position to win,” said Indian Head Coach Dennis Dent.

Parker led all scorers with 21 points. Kleine scored 18 points, including four three-pointers. Hunziker added six points, and Wheeler had three. Garrett Billings and Austin Day scored two points each.

Hunziker controlled six rebounds, while Kleine and Parker had five each on the boards. Hunziker also had four deflections and two steals.

The Indians take the court in the Tri-Rivers Classic this week at Schuyler County.