Kirksville Pulls Away From Lady Cougars in Fourth Quarter

By David Sharp

Kirksville got eight fourth quarter points from Junior Paishynce Fouts, helping open up an even contest in the girls season opener for both teams. The Lady Tigers edged Highland by a 43-35 final score at Kirksville in November 21, 2023 varsity girls play.

The Lady Cougars started off well. Highland led 17-14 after one period of play. The visiting Cougars stretched their advantage to 20-14 in the second quarter. Missed Highland scoring chances and an 8-0 Kirksville run opened a 22-20 Tiger lead with 2:15 remaining in the first half.

Rachel Bringer canned a Highland three ball for a 24-23 lead with 1:47 showing on the first half clock. The Lady Cougars carried their slim margin to the halftime dressing room.

Kirksville took a one point third quarter edge. Keera Rothweiler tied the contest at 27 with 2:35 remaining in period three. Highland defended well in the third period. Rachel Bringer scored off good ball movement for a 29 all tie with two seconds to play in the period.

Addy Abell put the Cougars up 31-29 with seven minutes remaining in the game. Highland missed shots and turnovers contributed to a 6-2 Tiger run. Jersey Herbst scored for a 35-31 Kirksville lead with 2:38 to play in the period.

Paishynce Fouts hit a Kirksville three pointer with 32 seconds showing on the clock for a 38-31 lead. Kirksville hit free throws to pull away for their 43-35 victory. The Lady Tigers shot free throws well, sinking 15-18 from the line. Highland was 3-8 from the charity stripe.

Paishynce Fouts led all scorers with 20 Kirksville points. Chloe Carter scored nine Tiger points.

Freshman Keera Rothweiler led Highland with seven points. Abby Lay and Addy Abell [put in six Cougar points each. Ali Reed and Rachel Bringer scored five points each. Ellie Goehl scored three and Josie Murphy added two Highland points.