 Lady Indians Take Charge Early

The Clark County Lady Indians came out swinging in their season opener against Scotland County on Tuesday evening. Clark County put the first seven points on the scoreboard and controlled game from start to finish.

Erin Bash had the hot hand early, pouring in eight pointsin the first quarter as the Lady Indians built a 15-5 lead.

The pace slowed in the second, with Bryleigh Shaffer, Kaylie Yates and DeeDee Church each hitting from the floor. At the half, the Lady Indians led 21-10

Maggie Weaver hit a pair of third-quarter three-pointer to rev up the Lady Indians as the stretched their lead to 15 points, 37-22 after three quarters.

Yates and Shaffer added four points each in the final period with Clark County taking the win 47- 30.

Shaffer had 10 points to lead Clark County. Church finished with nine points. Bash and Weaver had eight points each, and Yates and Carley Pearl scored six points each.