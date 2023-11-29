Milan Park Board Receives Donation

Submitted by Heather McCollum

The City of Milan and Milan Park Board recently received a $500 donation from ‘Kirksville Toyota’ to go towards improvements to Forest Grove Park. The park has recently added several new picnic tables to the shelters and replaced the toddler swing set.

The newest addition to the park is a 9-hole disc golf course. The course is designed for players of all skill levels, being beginner friendly, but also challenging for advanced players. The park board invites the Milan community to see the improvements and enjoy the park.