All Aboard! 4th Annual Christmas on the Square

The 4th annual Christmas on the Square will be held on Saturday, December 9 in Kahoka, Missouri. This annual event is a fun activity for all to enjoy this holiday season.

Stroll around the square Saturday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. to see all of the beautiful light displays and to visit vendors and local businesses. The theme for this year’s Christmas on the Square is The North Pole Express!

Each year, the committee members work hard to put on Christmas on the Square. The committee members are Troy Kiger, Mitzi Kiger, Vanessa Gray, Ethan Horton, Morgan Horton, Melissa Bevans, and DaKota Hopp.

“Mitzi had a thought of making our little town look like a Hallmark movie during the Christmas season. Troy made that happen and recruited a great team,” said committee member DaKota Hopp.

The evening will start out with a special visitor! Santa will be coming to the square and will be in the Santa House from 4:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. The Santa House is sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau, Matt Johnson.

Kids can also go visit Vigen Memorial Home for free face painting by Nolene James and friends.

Each year the committee tries to bring new features to the yearly event. This year’s two new features will be a lighted ATV/UTV parade and also Kiddie Train Rides.

The lighted parade will enter the square at 5:30 p.m. near Kahoka Meat Processing and end at the 4-way stop by Duer’s. For more information about the parade, please contact Adam Seabold at 131 Motorsports.

Kids get ready for the Train Rides! The rides will be provided by the Ramsey Family and sponsored by Kahoka Lumber.

Don’t forget to check out the Live Nativity Scene on the square provided by St. Paul UCC and Peaksville Christian Church. There will also be Mule Rides provided by Jim and Nancy Bash.

Fundraising Friends will be setting up luminaries again this year. You can contact Michelle Allen or Holly Conger for more information. Anyone can also hang an ornament on the memory trees in memory of a loved one.

Free cookies will be provided by Tim Bertram Shelter Insurance and free hot chocolate will be provided by Amazing Grace Bible Church during the evening.

The King and Queen for this year’s celebration is Wayne and Dixie Blum. The royalty will be lighting the Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. Gather around the Grandstand for the lighting of the tree and to hear caroling from First Baptist Church. The Sound and Music for the evening will be provided by DJ Zach Nixon.

The committee is looking forward to this year’s Christmas on the Square.

“We all love seeing all of the cars drive around and walk through the square to see the lights. We wanted to create a night that is free for everyone and a place families can make memories,” Hopp said.

If you wish to help with this event in any way, you can contact any committee member for more information.

Come out and enjoy this year’s Christmas on the Square! Stroll around the square to see the lighted displays, visit Santa, take a Mule Ride, support local businesses, and much more! All Aboard!