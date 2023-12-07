Former Milan and Knox County HS Football Coach Enters Hall of Fame

By David Sharp

Knox County R-I High School and Quincy University graduate John Dabney has been named to the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Dabney will be inducted on Friday, December 8, 2023 at the MFCA Hall of Fame Banquet at Margaritaville on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The MFCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023 includes Will Christian of Lebanon, John Dabney of Milan, Jason Ambrosan of Smithville, and Charlie Elemendorf of Duchesne.

John Dabney will become a second generation Hall of Famer. Mr. Dabney’s father LaVerne “Horse” Dabney is a member of the Northeast Missouri State Teachers College, currently Truman State University at Kirksville Hall of Fame as a football player.

After a standout athletic career at Knox County, Dabney attended Culver-Stockton College then graduated from Quincy University playing football at both institutions.

After his college graduation John Dabney accepted a teaching and coaching position at Knox County High School. Coach Dabney left Knox County in the 2004 and was hired to coach Baseball and Football at Milan HS. He won over 100 games in his high school baseball coaching career.

John Dabney commented on his Hall of Fame selection in a recent Social Media post. “This enshrinement is a reflection of a life’s work and a love affair with the game of football. This honor is a testament of all the players, coaches and to all other capable people who have poured out their talent, enthusiasm and loyalty during the 27 seasons I was lucky enough to serve them as head coach.”

Coach Dabney retired from Milan HS two years ago. He has spent those last two football seasons as an assistant football coach at Truman State University