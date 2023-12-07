 Health Dept. Hosts Holiday Fun at Community Center 

By Echo Menges

The Knox County Health Department staff spent Sunday afternoon, December 3, 2023, welcoming families to their Christmas Kickoff at the Knox County Community Center.

Children and their families were welcomed to spend the afternoon with the Grinch posing for photos, decorating cookies, drinking hot chocolate and Christmas themed kettle corn before snuggling in for the “Grinch” movie on a big, blow-up screen.

David and Janet Mitchell provided the kettle corn. Jill Talbot hosted the movie. And, Becky Sumption baked a variety of sugar cookies for decorating.

The Knox County Health Department provided hot chocolate and an assortment of treats.

The star of the event was the Grinch.

See more photos from the event on The Edina Sentinel and Knox County Health Department Facebook