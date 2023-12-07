 Wilson & Triplett To Host Open House 

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home will be hosting their annual Open House to remember all the families we have served this year. Everyone is welcome to stop by between 10 am and 4 pm to view our Service of Remembrance video, join us for refreshments, and take time to visit. Those with an ornament on our tree may take it home for the holidays. Anyone wishing to order Christmas ornaments or candles as gifts is asked to do so before December 18th so we can ensure delivery before Christmas. At Wilson & Triplett, we know how difficult the holiday season can be when those we love are no longer with us. We hope you find comfort and peace in treasured memories, and joy in having known and loved those who will stay forever in our hearts.