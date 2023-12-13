The 4th annual Christmas on the Square was held on Saturday, December 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. This year’s King and Queen of Christmas were Wayne and Dixie Blum.

Spectators braved the cold wind to check out local businesses, lighted displays, and vendors that were set up around the square. It was reported that the first annual Christmas on the Square had only 19 lighted displays and this year there were 59 lighted displays.

Spectators enjoyed mule rides during Saturday evening. The Children lined up in a long line to see Santa at the Santa House to tell him what they wanted for Christmas. The Santa House was sponsored by Missouri Farm Bureau, Matt Johnson.

Two new attractions came to this year’s Christmas on the Square. The first attraction was a train, which the kids enjoyed riding around the square. The second event was a lighted ATV/UTV parade, which passed out candy to the children lining the streets.