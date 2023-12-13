Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America Deck the Halls with Knox County Elementary School Students

By Echo Menges

Knox County High School Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) members hosted a Christmas party for Knox County Elementary School students on Friday night, December 1, 2023. The event was dubbed “Deck the Halls” and it was the first of its kind to be held by the club.

Elementary students in the fifth grade, ten adult volunteers, and 16 FCCLA members gave their time to help the event succeed. The event hosted 68 elementary school students in the high school from the time the school day dismissed to roughly 7:00 p.m.

Participating students were treated to snacks, dinner, games, crafting projects, and holiday movies and shows using the high school library, several classrooms, and the cafeteria. Parents and guardians were offered an evening of Christmas shopping while the students enjoyed their Christmas party.

Participating students spent the evening laughing with their friends, solving puzzles, creating Christmas decorations, and coloring pages.

For supper, the students made their own personal pizzas with the help of several volunteers.

According to FCCLA advisor Keli Huchteman, this is the first event of its kind to be hosted by the club. They hope to continue it in future years.