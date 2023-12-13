Knox County Native Inducted Into MFCA Hall of Fame

By David Sharp

Milan High School and Truman State University football coach John Dabney was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame along with three other high school football coaches. The December 8, 2023 induction ceremony was held in Osage Beach, Missouri.

Jason Ambroson of Smithville HS, Will Christian of Lebanon and Charlie Elmendorf of St. Louis Duchesne HS were the remaining honorees. Jason Ambroson coached football at Moberly HS earlier in his career.

Charlie Elmendorf worked at the school Knox County High School Hall of Famer Terry Joyce sent his children to while living in St. Charles, Missouri. Brandon Joyce played four years of college football before trying out for the St. Louis Rams.

John Dabney, 55 of Milan was presented for induction by his wife Andrea Dabney . Mrs. Dabney is a member of the Culver-Stockton College Hall of Fame. John Dabney’s father LaVerne “Horse” Dabney was a Truman State University Football Hall of Fame Offensive lineman.

Horse Dabney was a member of the Truman State University football All Century Team. Horse Dabney and Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer Kenny Roberts coached the first Knox County R-I football team in 1963.

John Dabney became the third member of his immediate family to be enshrined into an Education related Hall of Fame.

After graduating from college and serving as an assistant football coach at Culver-Stockton College, John Dabney began his teaching and coaching career at Knox County R-I in 1994.

The Eagles won a district football championship ion 1995. That KCHS football team became the second playoff team in school history at the time. Some of the accomplishments Coach Dabney listed at Knox County included beating third ranked Milan in 1995 and 1996. Knox County was state ranked in the last half of 1996.

The Eagles beat second ranked Salisbury HS in 2002. John Dabney was the event coordinator for the Josh Pinson Memorial Weight Lifting Meet for 11 years (1994-2005.). That event turned into the largest high school weight lifting meet of its kind in the state of Missouri. Culver- Stockton and Truman State players did the judging.

John Dabney was head football coach at Knox County when the community organized their fifth and sixth grade football program in 1998. Dabney was the fifth and sixth grade head football coach from 1998-2003.

John Dabney coached football and baseball at Knox County and Milan HS with an overall football record of 145-134. He had 17 winning seasons of .500 or better. Dabney coached ten playoff teams. He had the highest winning percentage of 102-67 (60.5%) in Milan HS 108 year football history.

John Dabney was second overall in wins at Milan (102) in 16 seasons as the Wildcat head football coach.

Some of the honors John Dabney has achieved include the 2013 MFCA Adkins Power of Influence Award. He was a National Finalist in the AFCA Power of Influence finalist in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

John Dabney recorded five undefeated football seasons at Milan, the most in the Wildcat’s 108 year football history. His teams won 39 consecutive regular season games from 2010- 15. Milan won 21 consecutive conference games from 2010-14.

John Dabney was an eight time Kirksville Daily Express Coach of the Year. He was a two time NEMO Associated Press Coach of the Year. He was the winning coach in the 2016 Lions Club Missouri All Star football team Gold Team. Their 34-6 win was a record margin of victory.

Coach Dabney won 211 varsity baseball games in 25 seasons at Milan and Knox County. He was a member of the first MFCA All State Selection Organizational Committee.

Dabney was a MFCA Board member representing Northeast Missouri for 19 years (2004-2022. He was the MFCA Class 1 All State chairman for 17 years and Co Chair in 2004-05.

John Dabney was the NEMO Football Coaches Association President from 2004-2022. Dabney currently serves Truman State University as a football running backs coach under Head Coach Greg Nesbitt.

“I was up there (receiving the Hall of Fame award) because of everybody else,” John Dabney told the Edina Sentinel.

“Obviously I mentioned coaches that were there. Trying to make sure to thank the players, parents, boosters and any kind of friend to the program. Media and all that kind of stuff,” John Dabney said of his acceptance speech.

“I would rather do it in person. To make any kind of dream work, you have to have a team. You don’t set out for anything like this. Your focus is so much on what you are doing at the time. There is such a variety of coaches that have reached this pinnacle in the Association in close to 32 years.”

“I didn’t need any history update when I started (at Knox County) in 1994. When they start football programs now, they have a JV season. But they were just thrown in with the Clarence Cannon Conference that had been playing at that time for about 50 years.”

“Everybody played basketball when the school consolidated in 1963. The county was always a basketball county. Milan on the other hand was like one of those Clarence Cannon schools. Milan has been playing football since 1916.”

“Football has lasted this long because it is important. If anybody was upset because we didn’t play well, I was always at the head of the line. We started fifth and sixth grade football because we didn’t want players to be so much behind at the seventh and eighth grade level.”

“The Josh Pinson Memorial weight lifting meet went on for 12 years,” Dabney said. “People still remember that meet today. I always thought that we may play you, but 20 years from now I was glad to help a fellow coach motivate his players to lift.”

Through 25 of those seasons, I coached baseball. We won a hundred games in each school,” Dabney said. Knox County won three conference baseball championships in 1997, 1999 and 2002 in 11 years under John Dabney.

The Eagles also won conference baseball championships in 2008 and in 2021. John Dabney won one conference baseball championship at Milan in 14 seasons with 112 wins.

“Everything you worked with and experimented with helped down the road. Sometimes you can learn things in a loss. That game situational stuff, that’s probably not going to happen again. There is a method behind the madness, and it comes with experience.”