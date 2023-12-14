Milan City Council Proclaims Milan C-2 FFA Chapter Day

During the Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, December 4, 2023, Mayor Andy Herington and the City Council issued a proclamation declaring October 31, 2023 as “Milan C-2 FFA Chapter Day” to recognize the Milan FFA Chapter’s Knowledge Team for their hard work and dedication in obtaining the top honor as the 2023 National Champion FFA Knowledge Team.

The proclamation was accepted by Hayden Cortney, Lexus Fordyce, Gracie Smith, Addison Sylvester and Milan C-2 Schools’s FFA Advisor, Jarred Sayre.

The City of Milan is incredibly proud of the Knowledge Team’s recent accomplishments, and certainly appreciates all members, alumni and supporters of this great organization! Submitted by Crustal Bupp