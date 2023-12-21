Hometown Radio Group Holds Fall Sports Player of the Week, Player of the Year Awards Ceremony

By David Sharp

The Hometown Radio Group held their 2023 Fall Sports Player of the Week and Player of the Year ceremony on December 16, 2023 at Memphis, Mo. The Hometown Radio Group includes KMEM Radio in Memphis and KUDV Radio in Bloomfield, Iowa.

Football Players representing Schuyler County, Highland, Clark County, Scotland County, Knox County and Putnam County were honored.

Retired Scotland County Tiger football coach Brent Bondurant was the featured speaker. Hometown Radio Group General Manager and Sports Director Corey Stott was the Master of Ceremonies.

Mr. Stott invited KMEM Radio Sports broadcasters and head football coaches from Schuyler, Knox and Scotland County to give remarks about their teams.

Schuyler County senior Connor Smith was named Player of the Year for 2023. Along with Week 1 Player of the Week. Smith passed for 28-13 year and 46 touchdowns. Schuyler County won their 8-Man football district before losing to eventual state runner up Worth County in the playoffs. Mayson Humphrey, Elliott Sevits and Mason Windy were KMEM Radio/Hawkins Harrison Player of the Week award winners this season.

Drew Holstead of Clark County was Player of the Week for Week 3. Clark County’s Callan Wheeler was the Week 7 Player of the Week.

Week two Player of the Week was Highland running back Alex Oenning. Week six Player of the Week was Knox County senior Collin Hayes. Putnam County’s Jude Watt was Week nine Player of the Week.

Elias Hatfield of Scotland County was Week 4 Player of the Week. Dane Blessing of Scotland County was Week 5 Player of the Week. Beau Triplett of Scotland County was Week Ten Player of the Week.