Pearl 2023 Heisman Scholarship Recipient

By Emily Bontrager

Each year, the Heisman High School Scholarship program rewards scholarships to outstanding male and female senior scholar-athletes.

To apply, students must have a GPA average of a 3.0 or better, they must participate or have participated in at least one sport in grades 9, 10, or 11 that is recognized by the International Olympic Committee in the Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the Paralympic Games, or the National Federation of State High School Association, and also serve as a leader in their school and community. Scholarships are awarded locally, statewide, and nationally.

Carley Pearl, 18, is a senior at Clark County R-1 High School and she was recognized as the 2023 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient for Clark County.

Carley is very active in school activities. She plays basketball and is a member of the color guard and plays in the concert band. She is also a member of NHS, FCA, and she is the vice president of FCCLA. Carley’s parents are Greg and Cindy Pearl.

Each year, the guidance office helps students apply for scholarships and Carley heard about this scholarship, so she decided to apply.

“They had a series of questions for me to answer about what sports I play, all of my achievements, and at the end, it had five or six paragraphs I had to write about my goals and plans after high school,” Carley said.

Carley was surprised that she was selected as a recipient for the scholarship.

“I just kind of applied for it not really thinking about it and just hoping maybe I would get it and when I did, I was pretty happy,” Carley said.

Carley is excited to have received the Heisman High School Scholarship and she plans to attend MACC for nursing after graduating from Clark County next year. She also plans to continue her education and obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Congratulations Carley on this achievement!