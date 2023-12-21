Wreaths Across America Ceremony Honors Veterans: Say Their Names

By Emilie Rumble

A red bow tied on a wreath of evergreens was laid upon the resting place of many Knox County United States Veterans from all branches of service, as part of the Wreaths Across America ceremonial services held across this nation on Saturday, December 16, 2023. As each wreath is laid, the name of the Veteran is said out loud so that their sacrifice lives on in the hearts and minds of grateful Americans.

Wreaths cover each of the resting places of Veterans in five cemeteries throughout Knox County. Other cemeteries within Knox County and each surrounding county have the graves of some of the Veterans which are marked with a WAA wreath. It is the goal of the WAA committee in Novelty to see every Veteran remembered with a wreath in the years to come.

The observance in Knox County is a tradition born seven years ago out of the hearts of the membership of the Novelty Senior Citizens Center. The Liberty Leaders 4-H Club members assist the Novelty Senior Citizens in the placing of wreaths on the graves.

The service was held at 11 a.m. in the Novelty Christian Church with the Knox County Memorial VFW Post and the Edina and Knox City American Legion Posts presentation of flags whose members include Lt. Col. (Ret.) Keith Gudehus, Angela Wilson, Barbara Simpson, Randy Shultz, Dale Prather, Matt Kriegshauser, and Steve Litterle. The ceremony was concluded with the playing of TAPS.

Businesses in Knox County supporting the Wreaths ceremony include: Werr Accounting and Tax Service, Franke Body Shop, The Clothes Closet, Citizen’s Bank of Edina, Knox County Dental, NEMO Coop, United State Bank, Bobbi Clark, CPA, Knox County Chamber of Commerce, BRS Construction, Knox County Rotary, The Edina Sentinel, and Bee Ridge Methodist Church and Community. Wreaths were purchased by the following: Rep. Greg and Theresa Sharpe, Carroll Wilkerson, Marcella Keith, Ranae Vaughn, Mike and Pam Franke, Dour and Debbie Perrigo, Susan Leathers, Jack Reardon, Terri Wilkerson, Wall and Eric DeRosear, Larry and Cleva Clark, Lynn and Mark Van Dolah, Annie and Jerry Olgivie, Gary and Margaret Gibson, Mike and Carol Fox, Lois Browning, Aylmer Gifford and Dee Ann Roth.

Volunteers are the backbone of the Wreaths Across America observance. The Novelty Seniors work year-round to collect donations and place the order for purchasing wreaths, marking the graves of Veterans for placement of the wreaths, organizing the service, and distributing the wreaths. Youth organizations, churches, and clubs are encouraged to honor Knox County Veterans by helping to raise awareness of the Knox County WAA service honoring their sacrifice.

A video of the ceremony is available on our website edinasentinel. com.