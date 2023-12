The Lewis County REC Board of Directors has named Staci Mesmer as the CEO/ General Manager. She has served as the Interim CEO/ General Manager of the Cooperative for the last five months. Mesmer, a northeast Missouri native, has worked for Lewis County REC for over 20 years, most recently as HR Administrator. Staci is a resident of Bethel, Missouri and has served as the Executive Assistant to the Board of Directors for six years.